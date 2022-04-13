Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Numbers That Show Why Adobe Is a Safe Buy for the Long Haul
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is one of the top tech companies in the world. But in recent months, it has been struggling. In a testament to its general stability, Adobe's stock fell 10% after the company reported earnings in December (its guidance didn't impress analysts), if not for the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 when the market as a whole was crashing, it would have been the stock's worst performance in the past decade.However, investors shouldn't focus on the short term. If you're willing to buy and hold, then this is a stock that has the potential to produce some strong gains for your portfolio. The following three numbers demonstrate why you shouldn't give up on Adobe as a long-term investment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
