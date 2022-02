3 Numbers to Look for When Coinbase Reports Q4 Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although the cryptocurrency market has risen roughly 25% over the past 2 1/2 weeks (as of Feb. 9), it's still down about 31% since Nov. 9. Such is the extremely volatile nature of this nascent asset class. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange, has seen its stock price fluctuate in line with the broader cryptocurrency market. Because most of the company's revenue comes from unpredictable transaction fees, Coinbase 's success today is largely dependent on what crypto prices do in any given period. The business is expected to report 2021 fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 24. Here are three numbers investors should pay close attention to. Continue reading