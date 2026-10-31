Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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31.10.2026 20:01:00
3 Numbers to Watch to Know if Meta Platforms' AI Spending Is Paying Off
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) founder and CEO, views artificial intelligence (AI) as a generational opportunity. Therefore, the spending seems to have no upper limit, with $135 billion to $145 billion planned in capital expenditures (capex) in 2026. That number will surely be much higher next year.
The company's operating margin was cut in half to 20% last quarter (Q3 2026 ended Sept. 30), dropping from 40% in the year-ago period. Moreover, the business reported negative free cash flow (FCF) of $2.1 billion during Q3. These trends underscore the need to be more critical of the direction the social media giant is heading as it embarks on what might be a long-term capex spree.
Here are three metrics investors should watch to gauge whether Meta Platforms' AI spending is paying off.
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Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|550,90
|-0,56%
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