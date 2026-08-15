MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
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15.08.2026 21:47:00
3 of Bill Ackman's New Stock Picks Are Interesting: S&P Global Trades 28% Below Its High While Visa and Mastercard Sit Near Theirs
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) closed Friday at $418.80, about 28% below its 52-week high of $579.05. Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) closed the same session about 3% and 5% below their own highs, respectively.It's a striking gap, because these three businesses have a lot in common. All of them collect fees on activity flowing through their systems (card payments for the two networks, debt ratings and index licensing for S&P Global), and none of them takes on lending risk to earn those fees.And as of this week, all three share a prominent new shareholder. Pershing Square, the investment firm run by billionaire Bill Ackman, disclosed stakes of about $1.1 billion in each in its second-quarter 13F filing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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