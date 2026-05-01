Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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01.05.2026 08:05:00
3 of the Best Consumer Staples Stocks in 2026
If you're looking for steady businesses that are recession-resistant and compound over time, the consumer staples sector is a great place to invest. The stocks in this sector may not grab headlines like tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, but there are a lot of solid businesses in this space that solidly grow over time.Let's look at three top consumer staples stocks to buy in the sector.If you're looking for a stock in a defensive industry with solid growth, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is a top contender to consider. While its cigarette volumes are declining, they are decreasing at a much slower pace than its rivals that sell into the U.S. market. Meanwhile, it continues to have strong pricing power, which is lifting sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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