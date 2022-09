3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.2022 has been a big year for stock splits. Some of the largest technology giants in the U.S. have chosen to execute them, and it prompts an interesting question: Could they perform just as well in the future, so another stock split is eventually needed? That would point to major gains for investors over the long run. A panel of Motley Fool contributors have identified Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the three best candidates. Here's why investors will want to buy and hold them forever. Continue reading