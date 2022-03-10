3 of the Fastest-Growing Electric Vehicle Stocks on the Planet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are a lot of fast-growing trends for investors to choose from. But one of the most sustainable high-growth opportunities is the electrification of consumer vehicles and enterprise fleets.It's no secret that most countries want to reduce their carbon footprint to slow or halt climate change. One of the easiest ways to do this is to promote cleaner transportation solutions. It'll likely take decades for consumers and businesses to shift from combustion-engine vehicles to green-energy solutions, such as electric vehicles (EV). Effectively, this is a golden ticket for automakers to deliver above-average growth for more than a decade to come.As you might imagine, there is no shortage of auto stocks that want their share of this rapidly growing market. In addition to legacy automakers that are investing billions into EV, autonomous vehicle, and battery research, a number of previously private companies have come out of the woodwork to secure capital in order to make their run at becoming the premier name on the EV landscape.Continue reading