15.01.2023 13:45:00
3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market
The Nasdaq-100 technology index is off to a green start in 2023, jumping 5% so far. But after its 33% decline in 2022, the index still has some work to do to claw its way out of bear market territory. It's easy to get caught up in the broader market's gyrations, but investing is more about the health of the underlying businesses you invest in.A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that have been among the fastest growing on the planet over the last three years. They are Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) -- and despite their stellar revenue growth, each stock is trading at a steep discount to its all-time high at the moment, presenting a unique buying opportunity for investors.Anthony Di Pizio (Bill.com): Bill.com has earned its spot as one of the fastest-growing companies on the planet thanks to its game-changing tools for small businesses. It has grown its revenue at a whopping compound annual rate of 101% between fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2022, and it's not even close to being done. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
