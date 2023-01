3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a 4% pop to open the new year, the technology-heavy Nasdaq -100 index is still a long way from recovering its 33% loss from 2022. Many individual stocks fared even worse last year but despite what their stock prices indicate, some have experienced phenomenal growth in their underlying businesses -- and in the end, that's what investors should be looking for. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified the top 20 fastest-growing companies on the planet and picked three of the standout performers. They are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Even though their sales are soaring, their stock prices remain suppressed, and that spells opportunity for investors. Anthony Di Pizio (Datadog): Businesses small and large are in the midst of a seismic transformation into the digital realm using cloud computing technology. The cloud is truly revolutionary; by operating online, businesses can build a wider geographic footprint, reduce friction for customers, and automate several everyday tasks -- and the cost of this technology continues to shrink.