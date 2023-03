3 of the Most Dependable Dividend Stocks on the Planet

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When looking for stocks that pay good dividends, investors should look for companies that both have a sustainable dividend (meaning they have the cash and earnings power to cover it each year) and can grow their dividend consistently.A good way to find stocks like this is to search for dividend kings, or companies that have paid out and raised their dividends every year for at least five decades. As you might suspect, this is no easy task. There are only 43 dividend kings as of this year. Without further ado, here are three of the most dependable dividend stocks on the planet .The property and casualty insurer Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) became a dividend king more than a decade ago and has paid out and raised its dividend for an incredible 61 years. The company also sports a decent annual dividend yield of 2.27%.Continue reading