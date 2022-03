3 of the Nasdaq's Worst-Performing Stocks That Are Worth Buying Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough few months for the Nasdaq , which is in negative territory in 2022, and over the past 12 months, its gains have been at just 4% (the S&P 500 is up 14% over that period). What was looking like a bull run with no end in sight has quickly come crashing down amid inflation, interest rate hikes, and now geopolitical issues as well.Three growth stocks on the exchange that have done particularly awful are GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). They have all been down more than just 60% in the past 12 months. However, despite those sharp declines, they still could be growth stocks worth picking up today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading