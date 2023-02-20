|
20.02.2023 15:37:00
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
When it comes to your total returns from stocks, dividends can play an underrated role. Paid out quarterly from a company's profits, dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders for simply holding on to their shares. However, not all dividends are created equal.If you're looking for lucrative dividends that you can count on being around for the long haul, look no further than these three companies.Even if you're unfamiliar with the name Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), you're most certainly familiar with one of its brands. P&G is a consumer goods conglomerate that owns some of the best-known household brands in the country. Here are some notable examples: Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!