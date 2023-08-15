|
15.08.2023 11:35:00
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth
Dividends are paid at the discretion of a company's board of directors. So a good starting point when looking for safe dividends is a long history of annual dividend increases. It shows a corporate commitment to regular and growing shareholder distributions. You'll also want to pay attention to a company's business model, as dividends can only go up if a company does well over time. If you are trying to find safe dividends, try looking at Dividend Kings Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT), and Black Hills (NYSE: BKH).Let's find out a bit more about these three companies that offer shareholders safe dividends.Consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble owns iconic brands (like Bounty and Crest) in product categories that are always in demand. The reliable cash from sales to consumers who are loyal to P&G products fuels the company's impressive 67-year annual streak of dividend increases.
