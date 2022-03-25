|
25.03.2022 10:51:00
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now
Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's put their money to work in the stock market for years or decades, it's been a difficult year. The benchmark S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average have both endured double-digit declines from their all-time highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen as much as 22% from its November closing high.Though rapid moves lower in the market can be scary, especially for retirees who fear losing their principal investment, history has shown time and again that these dips are the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. It's simply a matter of deciphering which investing strategy best fits your needs and goals.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!