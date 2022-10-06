3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You probably don't need the reminder, but it's been a trying year for Wall Street and investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've fallen as much as 22% to 34% from their respective peaks. In other words, they're all officially in a bear market.The unpredictability and velocity of downside moves that accompany bear markets can often make investors question whether they want to stick around. This can be especially hard for retirees who have less tolerance for risking their principal investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading