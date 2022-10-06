|
06.10.2022 11:06:00
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now
You probably don't need the reminder, but it's been a trying year for Wall Street and investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've fallen as much as 22% to 34% from their respective peaks. In other words, they're all officially in a bear market.The unpredictability and velocity of downside moves that accompany bear markets can often make investors question whether they want to stick around. This can be especially hard for retirees who have less tolerance for risking their principal investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|11,70
|1,74%