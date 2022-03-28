|
28.03.2022 11:52:00
3 of the Safest Growth Stocks on the Planet
You can't generate market-beating returns without taking on risk. That's a given. Generally speaking, the more risk you take the greater the potential returns will be. That's why so many investors are attracted to growth stocks with relatively high levels of risk.However, there are stocks that offer strong growth potential yet aren't super-risky. Here are three of the safest growth stocks on the planet.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!