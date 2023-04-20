3 of the Smartest Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy sector is large and varied, with many different ways to invest in it. If you are examining the space today, you should take a close look at Chevron (NYSE: CVX), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). Each offers a unique way to invest in a volatile area of the market that is facing material long-term change. Here's a quick rundown of this energy trio.Chevron is an integrated energy giant with operations that span from the upstream (drilling for oil and natural gas), to the midstream (transporting energy in things like pipelines), all the way to the downstream (chemicals and refining). It also has a global footprint. All of this means that its business is fairly diversified even though energy prices will still dominate its top and bottom lines.Here's the bigger takeaway, though. Chevron has long focused on ensuring that it can continue to reward dividend investors through the entire energy cycle. It has increased its dividend annually for 36 consecutive years. That's an impressive feat given the often dramatic price swings in oil and gas over that span.Continue reading