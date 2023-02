3 of the Top-Growing Stocks on Earth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Each year, Fortune magazine puts out a list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the world. They must be publicly traded on a major U.S. stock exchange, report data in U.S. dollars, and meet a few other criteria, including growing their revenue and earnings per share by at least 20% per year over the last three years. Three of the top 10 fastest-growing companies from its 2022 list were in the energy sector: Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ), FLEX LNG (NYSE: FLNG), and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH). Here's a closer look at some of the fastest-growing companies on earth.Daqo New Energy ranks No. 1 on Fortune's list. It's a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, a key component for solar panels. The China-based company is one of the lowest-cost producers in the world, with 105,000 metric tons of annual capacity at its Xinjiang facilities. Continue reading