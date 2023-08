3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

Are you looking for raw growth that can push through any economic headwind? Such stocks are out there. You generally have to digest above-average volatility to own them, but for some investors, the bumpy ride is worth it.If you're one of these investors, here's a rundown of three of the top-growing stocks on the planet.Let's face it -- people living in the United States have gone pet crazy. A recent poll performed by Ally Consumer Research suggests 46% of pet owners living in the U.S. spend as much on their pets as they do on their own children. A separate survey taken by OnePoll indicates more consumers would rather spend money on their furry friends than put that money toward a vacation. On average, monthly pet-related outlays can easily reach $300, if not more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel