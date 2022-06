3 of Tuesday's Top Stocks Might Just Be Recession-Proof

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors came into Tuesday's trading session on Wall Street in a good mood, but they certainly didn't leave feeling the same way. Major market benchmarks fell sharply as worries on multiple fronts once again came into play.Signals from the bond market continued to suggest a possible recession in the U.S., and it's unclear whether policy makers can really do anything to attack the root causes of a slowdown in the economy. By the end of the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were down as much as 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw even larger declines.Index