3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in 2022 has proved quite the challenge. The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Since hitting its all-time high nearly 11 months ago, the index has fallen by as much as 35%.Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. Even though it's an index comprised of 30 highly profitable, mature businesses, it hasn't been spared from falling into a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading