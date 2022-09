3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's little question that 2022 is set to go down as once of the most challenging years for investors on record. Through the first six months of the year, the benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst return since 1970. That doesn't happen by accident. It's a function of historically high inflation, persistent supply chain problems, and a weakening U.S. economy.Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq 's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading