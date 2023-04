3 overlooked cloud security attack vectors

A 2022 Thales Cloud Security study revealed that 88% of enterprises store a significant amount (at least 21%) of their sensitive data in the cloud. No surprise there. Indeed, I thought the percentage would be much higher. The same report showed that 45% of organizations have experienced a data breach or failed an audit involving cloud-based data and applications. This news is less surprising and less encouraging.As I covered previously, humans create most cloud computing security problems. They make easily preventable mistakes that cost enterprises millions in lost revenue and bad PR. In their defense, most don’t get the training they need to identify and deal with ever-changing threats, attack vectors, or attack methods. Enterprises can’t skip this education and still maintain control of their cloud security.To read this article in full, please click here