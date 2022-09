3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. Half the world's consumers that intend to purchase a car in the next two years say they will choose an EV or hybrid, according to research published by Ernst and Young. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. And if you favor looking for options that others are overlooking, there are three great EV stocks worth considering: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS). Let's find out a bit more about these three EV stocks.Image source: Ford Motor Company.Continue reading