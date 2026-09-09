3 Overlooked Reasons Now Might Be the Time to Buy Ford Stock

There are a lot of moving parts and variables for investors to consider when researching Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). On one hand, Ford is a Detroit icon and a global legacy automotive giant, which comes with much more stable business than upstart companies such as Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) or Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID). On the other hand, Ford doesn't intend to become extinct and is investing heavily in the future of software-defined vehicles, autonomous technology, and electric vehicles (EV), and is even thinking outside the box by trying to win defense contracts. If you're scratching the surface of Ford as a long-term investment, here are three things you need to consider.

It's no secret in the automotive industry that fresh product sells faster, and it sells without needing margin-eroding incentives and deals. Investors may have missed the details, but Ford created a new team: product creation and industrialization. While it might take a little time for the name to catch on, this team is responsible for a massive portfolio refresh.

More specifically, by 2029 Ford plans to refresh a staggering 80% of its North American portfolio by volume, and 70% of its global portfolio by volume. Included in that portfolio turnover is the first vehicle on Ford's lauded Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, the Fathom midsize pickup. The refresh will also deliver the next-generation F-150 and F-Series Super Duty. These vehicles haul big bucks and lucrative margins.

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