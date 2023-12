3 Overvalued Stocks That Could Plunge if the Market Crashes

The stock market was due for a rebound in 2023. The inflation crisis that started in 2021 led to a disastrous 2022, where the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index fell by 19.4%.And 2023 has delivered a powerful recovery. The S&P 500 is up more than 23% year-to-date, lifted by a stabilizing economy and the raging artificial intelligence (AI) mania.I saw 2022 as a buying opportunity, where lots of high-quality stocks were available at paltry share prices. The tide has turned, and Wall Street is no stranger to overvalued stocks today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel