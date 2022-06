3 Painfully Common Investing Mistakes to Avoid Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot of people make investing mistakes, especially in times of high volatility and market uncertainty. The good news is, if someone else has already made those mistakes, you can learn from them -- and avoid them. Here are three common investing mistakes to avoid making right now . 2022 has been a rough year for many stocks. The major indexes -- such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones -- have all experienced declines not seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. If you're looking at your portfolio and seeing it decline, it's easy to become a bit anxious and wonder whether you should be investing right now. The answer is yes -- especially if you have a while until retirement.If time is on your side, pulling your money from the stock market is rarely a better option than weathering the storm and realizing that stock market corrections and downturns are inevitable. Great companies find ways to make it through and still be lucrative long-term investments. If anything, bear markets or corrections can be a chance to get some of your favorite investments at a better value.