17.12.2022 14:41:00
3 Passive Income Bargains to Buy Now for 2023
Stocks have sold off sharply this year. However, if you look on the bright side, many are trading at much more attractive valuations. In an added bonus, stocks that pay dividends have seen their yields rise. Because of that, there are some real bargains out there for passive income-seeking investors. Three dividend-paying stocks a few Fool.com contributors think look extremely attractive following this year's sell-off are 3M (NYSE: MMM), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP). Because of that, they could supply investors with lots of passive income in 2023 and beyond. Reuben Gregg Brewer (3M): Wall Street is pricing in truly terrible news at diversified industrial giant 3M right now. In fact, the stock price has fallen so much that the dividend yield is near its highest levels in more than three decades. That suggests that 3M is on the bargain bin in a very big way, assuming that you don't mind collecting the generous 4.7% yield.Continue reading
