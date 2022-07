3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 29% and 36% to Buy On the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While high-yield stocks may seem more alluring to investors looking to create passive income, looking for smaller, easily funded dividends is frequently the more prudent long-term strategy.Though the dividend payments may be lighter up front, these lower-yielding stocks often come with smaller payout ratios -- thereby giving them more significant dividend potential over the long term if bought and held.Today, three Motley Fool contributors will explain why the recent price declines for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) could be a perfect opportunity to generate passive income over the long haul.Continue reading