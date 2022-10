3 Passive Income Machines to Buy Now for the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some companies have excellent track records of paying dividends. They consistently offer an above-average dividend yield and tend to raise their dividend payments over the long term. That makes them ideal options for those seeking passive income. Three companies that have been passive income machines over the years are Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD), W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), and Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR). Here's why three Fool.com contributors believe they are great stocks to own for the long haul. Marc Rapport (Gladstone Commercial): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Gladstone Commercial has not missed a dividend since going public in 2003 and has been yielding almost 9%, at times higher, since the Great Recession. Continue reading