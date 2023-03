3 Passive Income Powerhouses to Stock Up on Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks can be a powerhouse for passive income. Not only do they offer reliable monthly or quarterly income, but the money you make can grow over time. That means investors can supercharge their earnings by investing in high-quality dividend stocks with a history of dividend growth.If you're on the hunt for reliable dividend-paying stocks and attractive yields, look no further than Realty Income (NYSE: O), Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS), and Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG). Here's a closer look at each company and why three Motley Fool contributors believe they are fantastic buys right now .Continue reading