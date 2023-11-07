07.11.2023 12:03:00

3 Passive Income Powerhouses With 40-Plus Years of Dividend Raises

With the 10-year Treasury rate at 4.8%, income-orientated investors may be uninterested in stocks, given the S&P 500's dividend yield is just 1.6%. One of the best ways to stay involved in the stock market while also collecting a reliable source of passive income is through companies that have paid and raised their dividends no matter the market cycle.Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) don't yield as much as the risk-free rate. However, they still have healthy dividends and track records for creating shareholder value through organic growth, acquisitions, stock buybacks, and dividend raises. Here's why each dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX im Minus -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht vor dem Wochenende Verluste. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es südwärts. Die Börsen in Asien geben am Freitag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen