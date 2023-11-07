|
07.11.2023 12:03:00
3 Passive Income Powerhouses With 40-Plus Years of Dividend Raises
With the 10-year Treasury rate at 4.8%, income-orientated investors may be uninterested in stocks, given the S&P 500's dividend yield is just 1.6%. One of the best ways to stay involved in the stock market while also collecting a reliable source of passive income is through companies that have paid and raised their dividends no matter the market cycle.Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE: APD), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) don't yield as much as the risk-free rate. However, they still have healthy dividends and track records for creating shareholder value through organic growth, acquisitions, stock buybacks, and dividend raises. Here's why each dividend stock is worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!