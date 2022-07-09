|
09.07.2022 17:30:00
3 Passive Income Stocks to Look at While There's Still Time
The stock market has endured its worst first-half performance in 52 years. While it has been a brutal period for investors, there are some benefits to a big decline. One of those is that dividend yields have an inverse relationship to stock prices. So, as stock prices have fallen, yields have become more attractive. Those higher yields might not last long, as some stocks could rebound rather quickly. Three stocks these Fool.com contributors believe are attractive for those seeking some income are Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Here's why investors might want to act fast on these passive income producers. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Rockwell Automation): One of the important things that companies do during economic downturns is look for ways to save money. Rockwell Automation is focused on helping its customers cut costs by bringing robots and other automation tools into their business models. And yet, despite the long-term benefits the industrial company can offer customers, the stock is still down a whopping 40% or so in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
