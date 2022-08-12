|
12.08.2022 17:00:00
3 People That Still Believe in Teladoc
It's been quite the fall from grace for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Two years ago it was celebrated as the thinking investor's play on the pandemic. With doctors' offices shuttered and hospitals overrun, telehealth emerged as a way for folks to receive remote medical care on their terms. It's a different story now.Teladoc shares have plummeted 59% this year, down a whopping 88% since peaking in early 2021. With growth slowing, losses mounting, competitive threats gaining, and impairment charges climbing, it's not just the goodwill on its balance sheet that's getting marked down. Coming off yet another disappointing financial report two weeks ago, a lot of investors are walking away from the company that connects medical pros with those seeking consultations around the clock at a fraction of an in-office visit. There are still some people that believe in Teladoc, arguing that now is the best time to be a buyer. Let's take a closer look at three of them. Continue reading
