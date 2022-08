3 People Who Could Be Eligible for More Social Security Benefits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're on Social Security, you probably already know that your monthly benefit check isn't going to finance a life of luxury. In fact, you'll be lucky if it covers all of your basic expenses. Often, there's not much you can do to boost your benefit once you're already claiming. But if you fall into one of the three groups below, more money could be a simple application away.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading