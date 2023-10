3 People You Probably Didn't Know Can Claim Social Security on Your Work Record

Many workers receive Social Security checks in retirement, but if you've ever tried to live off those checks, you know that they don't always go as far as you may have hoped. There are things you can try to increase your benefits, like waiting to sign up until you're older. But this isn't always feasible. Fortunately, you and your loved ones may not have to rely upon your Social Security checks alone to get by. The Social Security Administration also pays benefits to the family members of qualifying workers. You've probably heard of spousal benefits for the current spouses of workers, but the following three groups can also qualify for Social Security benefits on your work record in certain situations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel