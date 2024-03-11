|
11.03.2024 14:28:00
3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March
Pharmaceutical companies play a tremendous role in modern healthcare. While sometimes controversial, drugmakers design medicine to treat some of the worst ailments plaguing society and constantly innovate to improve human life.Their long-term relevance in healthcare makes the pharmaceutical business an excellent place for investors to find long-term investment ideas. These three stocks offer investors a mix of solid financials, long-term upside, and passive income.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is a mainstay in the pharmaceutical space. The company has been around for decades and has shifted multiple times with blockbuster acquisitions. Most recently, Pfizer became a leading vaccine company during the COVID-19 pandemic, generating tremendous revenue from Comirnaty and Paxlovid. However, those sales fell off as the pandemic passed, which soured Wall Street on Pfizer's growth outlook. The stock has fallen a whopping 55% from its high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
