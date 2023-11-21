21.11.2023 16:21:00

3 Phenomenal Bargain Energy Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

The energy sector has underperformed this year. Lower commodity prices and rising interest rates have weighed on the sector. That's left many energy stocks looking compelling. Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Enphase (NASDAQ: ENPH) stand out to a few fool.com contributors as top stocks to buy, given how cheap they are these days. Here's why investors don't need to think twice about adding them to their portfolios. Tyler Crowe (Precision Drilling): After years of sweating every inefficiency out their businesses, paying down debt, or restructuring, a lot of oil and gas equipment companies now have stellar balance sheets and lean operations that look like compelling investments today. The industry is also in much better shape than several years ago. Most of the older, less profitable equipment has been scrapped, and the total available fleet of rigs, fracking pumps, and other well service equipment is considerably smaller than what it was during the boom years of shale drilling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 9,45 -9,13% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 16.000er Marke
Am Freitag tendierten die Börsen in Fernost uneinheitlich. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte hingegen zugewinnen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen