3 Phenomenal Bargain Energy Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now

The energy sector has underperformed this year. Lower commodity prices and rising interest rates have weighed on the sector. That's left many energy stocks looking compelling. Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Enphase (NASDAQ: ENPH) stand out to a few fool.com contributors as top stocks to buy, given how cheap they are these days. Here's why investors don't need to think twice about adding them to their portfolios. Tyler Crowe (Precision Drilling): After years of sweating every inefficiency out their businesses, paying down debt, or restructuring, a lot of oil and gas equipment companies now have stellar balance sheets and lean operations that look like compelling investments today. The industry is also in much better shape than several years ago. Most of the older, less profitable equipment has been scrapped, and the total available fleet of rigs, fracking pumps, and other well service equipment is considerably smaller than what it was during the boom years of shale drilling.