3 Phenomenal Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in August

While there are a lot of strategies that can make investors richer on Wall Street, few are more successful than investing in dividend stocks over the long term.Approximately 10 years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center bank JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared the annualized returns of publicly traded companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to those that didn't offer a dividend over the same timeline. The latter trudged to an average annual return of just 1.6% over 40 years. Meanwhile, the dividend-paying companies rocketed to an annualized return of 9.5% over four decades.These results shouldn't be all that surprising. Companies that pay a regular dividend are typically profitable on a recurring basis, offer clear long-term growth outlooks, and are time-tested. They're just the type of companies we'd expect to steadily grow in value over time.