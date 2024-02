3 Pitfalls To Be Mindful Of If You're Retiring Early

Many people dream of early retirement. While there's no technical way to define that term, many say it means retiring prior to your mid-60s.Meanwhile, recent Motley Fool research finds that 51% of Americans retire at age 61 or earlier, while 23% retire between ages 62 and 64. This means that in reality, a lot of people actually retire on the early side.But no matter what age you're targeting for early retirement, make sure to keep these potential hiccups in mind so you can work around them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel