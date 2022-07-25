|
3 Pleasant Surprises Netflix Just Gave Investors
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shareholders haven't had much to celebrate in 2022. The stock slumped roughly 70% following a tough series of earnings reports that had investors questioning whether the streaming video-subscription business had lost its growth mojo, with earnings trends next on tap to worsen.Some of those fears were overblown.Netflix on Tuesday announced second-quarter earnings results that contained several pieces of good news about the business. Sure, revenue growth is still hitting a wall. But subscriber trends are back in positive territory, and Netflix's broader growth model is anything but broken.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
