3 Points to Consider Before Buying Teladoc

Mr. Market hasn't been very friendly to growth stocks as of late. Expectations for a series of interest rate hikes and concerns surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine have led investors to find shelter from speculative assets in more durable stocks.As a result, high-growth names that aren't yet profitable have nose-dived in recent times. One of those companies, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), has been squashed in the past six months with its shares down 56% vs. the S&P 500's loss of 1%. The telehealth pioneer has been absolutely crushed since reporting record numbers during the pandemic.I'm still a huge advocate of Teladoc's long-term commercial prospects, but there are several components that investors should ponder prior to buying a stake in the company. On that matter, let's discuss three key points all investors should know about Teladoc today. Continue reading