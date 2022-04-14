3 Pot Stocks With Market Momentum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most cannabis stocks have seen their shares slide so far this year, but Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS), and Glass House Brands (OTC: GLAS.F), have all seen double-digit rises in their shares.All three companies are different in their connection to cannabis. Jazz uses cannabis compounds in some of its therapies. WM Technology is known best for its Weedmaps website, and mobile app that brings cannabis retailers and customers together, while Glass House Brands is looking to become the largest vertically integrated cannabis seller in California, the biggest cannabis market in the United States.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading