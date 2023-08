3 Potential Changes to Social Security You May Not Be Happy With

Millions of seniors today collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for many, it would be impossible to pay the bills without that money.But Social Security's rules might need to change in the coming years to ensure that the program is able to keep up with scheduled benefits. Social Security is facing a funding shortfall that lawmakers need to address by making adjustments to the way the program works in one shape or form. Here are a few potential Social Security changes to gear up for that may not seem so wonderful at first.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel