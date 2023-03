3 Powerhouse Stocks to Buy Now That Are Ready for Bull Runs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The U.S. equity market has been mired in uncertainty for the past few months. Worries about rising inflation and a potential recession have affected the share prices of most growth stocks. Although the share price correction is justified for several of these stocks, there are some that have been wrongly punished by the market -- and therein lies the opportunity for savvy investors.Historically, stock market corrections have been inevitably followed by bull markets. Thus, it makes sense for investors to pick up high-quality stocks with sustainable long-term prospects, such as Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), in the current bear market. Let's assess the investment thesis for these stocks in greater detail.Leading cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) player Salesforce has been in the news for all the wrong reasons -- activist investors wanting to overhaul the management team, the possibility of being forced to divest Slack, Tableau, and MuleSoft, top management resignations, and employee layoffs. Investors are also concerned about the company's near-term prospects amid a slowdown in corporate spending.Continue reading