3 predictions for AI adoption in 2022

The rise of AI -enabled technology is being felt in nearly every aspect of our lives—and the rate at which it is being adopted is exhilarating. These rapid technological advancements offer significant benefits to any business, large or small, that welcomes their benefits, from expediting repetitive tasks and accelerating data analysis to augmenting human capabilities.It's evident that 2021 sparked a shift in AI adoption and openness to the technology—partially due to the pressures the pandemic put upon businesses to digitally transform and adjust their work dynamics. In fact, 52% of organizations pivoted to adopt AI solutions sooner than they had expected and cited the pandemic as the reason.