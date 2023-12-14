14.12.2023 11:45:00

3 Predictions for Tilray Brands Stock in 2024

This year looks to be another underwhelming one for Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) investors. The company continues to incur losses, and there are no significant changes coming to Canada's pot market next year, which could improve its prospects for profitability.But 2024 may not be so gloomy for Tilray stock. Here's how I see next year playing out for this beaten-down pot stock.Pot stocks haven't been great investments in recent years. Between inflation and too much competition, particularly in the Canadian cannabis market, the result has been a brutal landscape with poor margins that have made it difficult for companies to prosper. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tilray (ex Aphria) 1,91 1,65% Tilray (ex Aphria)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Auch der DAX steigt etwas an. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen