3 Predictions for Tilray Brands Stock in 2024

This year looks to be another underwhelming one for Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) investors. The company continues to incur losses, and there are no significant changes coming to Canada's pot market next year, which could improve its prospects for profitability.But 2024 may not be so gloomy for Tilray stock. Here's how I see next year playing out for this beaten-down pot stock.Pot stocks haven't been great investments in recent years. Between inflation and too much competition, particularly in the Canadian cannabis market, the result has been a brutal landscape with poor margins that have made it difficult for companies to prosper. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel