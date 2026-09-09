Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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09.09.2026 10:15:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks Have Issued a $63 Million Warning This Year That Wall Street Cannot Ignore
Quantum computing has gone from a pipe dream to a sector the market believes could become reality, perhaps more quickly than initially expected.
Quantum computers are built on qubits in a constant state of superposition that can process much more data than traditional computers and explore many answers simultaneously. Experts believe quantum computing will one day be much more capable than even the most advanced supercomputers available today, and also that the technology could be commercialized.
This has excited investors in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), where just about anything seems possible from a technical perspective. While the prospects are certainly quite intriguing, three quantum computing stocks have issued Wall Street a $63 million warning this year that is hard to ignore.
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|Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shs
|8,04
|-2,19%
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