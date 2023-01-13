|
13.01.2023 12:45:00
3 Quantum Computing Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Quantum computing involves using the power of quantum mechanics to increase computing power. The faster processing power of quantum computing can bring benefits across numerous industries. For example, some of the possible applications include the development of battery technology for electric vehicles, loan portfolio optimization, and acceleration of the research and development of new pharmaceuticals.The study of quantum computing had primarily taken place at the research and development level. However, the advent of cloud computing has made the power of quantum more accessible, fostering an unstoppable trend in the technology industry.Continue reading
