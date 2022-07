3 Questions That 3M Needs to Answer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the second quarter having come to a close, it's time to look at what industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) might report in its results and what investors can expect for the rest of the year from the company.Given the breadth of the company's exposure to the economy and its size, management's commentary and the company's results will likely interest a wide range of investors. The company continues to face a challenging year, and as discussed previously, I don't think the 4.6% dividend yield is enough reason to buy the stock -- not least because 3M probably has some more bad news to report in 2022. Continue reading